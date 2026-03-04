Short Interest in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOBBW) Declines By 23.8%

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOBBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 343 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 29th total of 450 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mobilicom Price Performance
MOBBW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Mobilicom has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.80.
About Mobilicom
Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:MOBBW) is a technology company specializing in secure, mission-critical communications and cybersecurity solutions for edge and IoT applications. The company’s end-to-end hardware and software platform delivers encrypted, low-latency voice, video and data connectivity across multi-network topologies, enabling real-time situational awareness in remote and contested environments. Mobilicom’s product portfolio includes edge cyber protection modules, mesh-network communication nodes and command-and-control software for unmanned systems and other field-deployed assets.
Mobilicom’s solutions support a range of applications such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous ground vehicles, industrial robotics and critical infrastructure monitoring.
