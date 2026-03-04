Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.07 and traded as high as $21.86. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 190,531 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers® REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: RNP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies. It employs a research-driven, bottom-up selection process to identify securities that offer attractive income yields while seeking to manage downside risk through diversification across sectors and geographies.
In its equity portfolio, the Fund typically holds shares of publicly traded REITs spanning property types such as industrial, office, retail, residential and specialty real estate.
