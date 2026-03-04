LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LGL Group, Inc. (The) (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $7.39. LGL Group shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2,849 shares traded.

LGL Group Trading Up 2.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Get LGL Group alerts:

About LGL Group

(Get Free Report)

LGL Group Inc is a United States–based company specializing in the development and commercialization of digital pathology and molecular imaging systems for research and clinical laboratories. The company’s core focus lies in enabling high-resolution visualization and quantitative analysis of tissue samples, helping scientists and pathologists accelerate biomarker discovery and diagnostic workflows. LGL Group’s platform combines advanced optics, automated slide scanning and image analysis software to deliver end-to-end solutions tailored to oncology, immunology and neuroscience research.

The company’s flagship offerings include whole-slide scanners capable of rapid, high-throughput scanning at resolutions suited for detailed morphometric and fluorescence studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.