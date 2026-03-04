AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £131.87 and traded as high as £153.11. AstraZeneca shares last traded at £152.52, with a volume of 17,760,967 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a £170 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 to £110 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £145 to £160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £145.83.

The firm has a market cap of £233.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of £142.71 and a 200 day moving average of £132.23.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Nazneen Rahman sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £134.96, for a total transaction of £40,083.12. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

