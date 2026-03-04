Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.0750 and last traded at $28.30. 139,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 68,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Wesfarmers Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited is one of Australia’s largest diversified corporations, headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Established in 1914 as a farmers’ cooperative, the company has evolved into a broad-based conglomerate with operations spanning retail, industrials, chemicals, energy and resources. Wesfarmers is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and trades in the United States over-the-counter under the symbol WFAFY.

In the retail sector, Wesfarmers owns and operates a number of high-profile brands, including Bunnings Warehouse, Kmart, Target and Officeworks.

