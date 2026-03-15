Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.1042.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $6.96 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 20.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.