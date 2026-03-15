Aventail Capital Group LP Has $27.49 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $27,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 265.8% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5,116.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930,704. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America set a $116.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.