Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8421.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Up 3.2%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 395.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 979,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 781,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,006,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,591 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 341.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,330,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after buying an additional 2,576,329 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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