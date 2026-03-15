Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8421.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports
Institutional Trading of Genius Sports
Genius Sports Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of GENI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.73.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.
The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.
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