Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.5714.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Corpay

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Corpay by 1,513.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 55,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $361.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.96.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corpay

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Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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