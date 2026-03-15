Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Invests $749,000 in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,826,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 257,905 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,061,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,921,000 after buying an additional 690,272 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 915,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 307,021 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 530,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $74.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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