Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 712,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period.

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VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $123.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $157.49.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

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