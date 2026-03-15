The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $326,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $244,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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