Ceeto Capital Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after acquiring an additional 581,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,335,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,701,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,473,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AXP opened at $300.16 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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