Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 82,079 Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,079 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 84,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Iamgold by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,005,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 404,645 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Iamgold Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Iamgold Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iamgold had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 23.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank upped their price target on Iamgold to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IAG

Insider Transactions at Iamgold

In other Iamgold news, Director David Stewart Smith sold 31,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,018,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,400. The trade was a 60.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iamgold Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

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