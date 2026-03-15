Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.23 Million in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 3,455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 98.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

About Vodafone Group

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.