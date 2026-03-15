Cavalier Investments LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 236.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

XNTK opened at $264.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.47 and a 200-day moving average of $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $159.43 and a 1-year high of $295.79.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

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