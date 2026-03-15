California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,533 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761,912 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.71% of Electronic Arts worth $355,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $199.24 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,630.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,671. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.30.

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Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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