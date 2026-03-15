Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,374 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $67.96 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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