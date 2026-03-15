Ceeto Capital Group LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $469.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $301,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,573.40. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $126,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,763 shares in the company, valued at $22,743,185.05. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several major analysts raised coverage and targets for VRTX, boosting bullish sentiment and shorter-term buying interest. Oppenheimer Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $600.00
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades translated into intraday strength earlier in the week (shares traded notably higher on upgrade headlines), signaling renewed investor appetite. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Trading 9.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: New research coverage from Jefferies adds another channel for institutional visibility and could support longer-term demand. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group
- Positive Sentiment: Retail and media interest has picked up — headlines highlighting a recent ~8% jump are drawing attention from momentum traders. This helps explain recent volume spikes and short-term volatility. This Stock Just Jumped By 8%: Is It Too Late to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: “Trending stock” write-ups from Zacks/Yahoo summarize catalysts and risks for new readers; useful for context but unlikely to move price by themselves. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses that list reasons to watch VRTX (growth from cystic fibrosis and extending franchises) and one caution help frame investor decisions but don’t introduce a new catalyst. 2 Reasons to Watch VRTX and 1 to Stay Cautious
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term performance pieces and market-focus coverage provide background on investor returns and index attention; helpful for positioning but not immediate drivers. If You Invested $1000 In Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock 20 Years Ago…
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, the stock has retraced from the immediate highs — recent intraday declines and a prior small earnings EPS miss (Feb quarter EPS slightly below consensus) leave some investors taking profits. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $577.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $546.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.
Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.
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