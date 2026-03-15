Ceeto Capital Group LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $469.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $301,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,573.40. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $126,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,763 shares in the company, valued at $22,743,185.05. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $577.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $546.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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