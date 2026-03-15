NIO Inc. $NIO Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 198.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,268 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $91,440,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $79,761,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $58,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

NIO Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NIO opened at $5.86 on Friday. NIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

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NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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