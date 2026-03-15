Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $162.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $163.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

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