TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.2640.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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TopBuild News Summary

Positive Sentiment: TopBuild reported 13% Q4 revenue growth driven by recent acquisitions, signaling top-line momentum and contribution from deal-related expansion. TopBuild Q4 revenue growth

TopBuild reported 13% Q4 revenue growth driven by recent acquisitions, signaling top-line momentum and contribution from deal-related expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $3.62 (from $3.38), a near-term revision that could temper some concerns about the upcoming quarter but is small relative to the broader estimate changes.

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $3.62 (from $3.38), a near-term revision that could temper some concerns about the upcoming quarter but is small relative to the broader estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several forward-quarter EPS forecasts (multiple Q2–Q3 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027 estimates were lowered) and reduced its FY2026 view to $18.09 from $18.60, signaling weaker outlook assumptions that could pressure sentiment if other analysts follow suit.

Zacks cut several forward-quarter EPS forecasts (multiple Q2–Q3 2026 and Q1–Q3 2027 estimates were lowered) and reduced its FY2026 view to $18.09 from $18.60, signaling weaker outlook assumptions that could pressure sentiment if other analysts follow suit. Negative Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Strong Sell” rating on BLD — a headline-negative that can amplify short-term selling pressure even though its estimates sit below the market consensus (consensus FY earnings remain ~ $20.97).

TopBuild Trading Up 0.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

TopBuild stock opened at $367.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $559.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

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TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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