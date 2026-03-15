Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $21.03 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 195,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 436,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,515,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,482,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $854,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874,644 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.83 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

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About O’Reilly Automotive

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O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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