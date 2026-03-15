Aventail Capital Group LP Decreases Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Aventail Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,000 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Evergy by 346.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,597,000 after buying an additional 1,588,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,329,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,101 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,860,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,438,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,390,000 after acquiring an additional 904,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 579,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

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Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.75%.

Evergy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Evergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted targets and ratings — Barclays moved to “overweight” and raised its target to $89, Citigroup boosted its target to $95 and other firms nudged targets higher, supporting upside expectations for EVRG. MarketBeat EVRG coverage

Analysts lifted targets and ratings — Barclays moved to “overweight” and raised its target to $89, Citigroup boosted its target to $95 and other firms nudged targets higher, supporting upside expectations for EVRG. Positive Sentiment: Dividend confirmed: Evergy declared a $0.695 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.78; ~3.4% yield), paid March 20 to holders of record March 10 — steady income supports investor demand for the utility. Dividend / MarketBeat note

Dividend confirmed: Evergy declared a $0.695 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.78; ~3.4% yield), paid March 20 to holders of record March 10 — steady income supports investor demand for the utility. Positive Sentiment: Momentum signal: EVRG met an 80-plus relative strength rating benchmark, indicating stronger price performance versus peers and likely attracting momentum/quant flows. Evergy meets 80-plus relative strength rating benchmark

Momentum signal: EVRG met an 80-plus relative strength rating benchmark, indicating stronger price performance versus peers and likely attracting momentum/quant flows. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued mixed estimate changes: they raised Q2 2026 slightly (to $0.87) but trimmed several near?term and FY2026/FY2027 lines marginally (FY2026 from $4.27 to $4.22). These are small adjustments that modestly alter near?term EPS visibility but don’t imply large strategy changes. Zacks / MarketBeat summary

Zacks issued mixed estimate changes: they raised Q2 2026 slightly (to $0.87) but trimmed several near?term and FY2026/FY2027 lines marginally (FY2026 from $4.27 to $4.22). These are small adjustments that modestly alter near?term EPS visibility but don’t imply large strategy changes. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity shows minor new/small stakes by several managers (small dollar buys disclosed); overall 87%+ of shares remain institutionally owned — little immediate impact but underscores steady institutional interest. MarketBeat institutional ownership

Institutional activity shows minor new/small stakes by several managers (small dollar buys disclosed); overall 87%+ of shares remain institutionally owned — little immediate impact but underscores steady institutional interest. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: two senior VPs sold shares this week — Heather Humphrey sold 3,650 shares at ~$82.61 (SEC filing) and Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares at ~$82.19 — reductions of ~7.7% and ~11.7% in their holdings, respectively. Multiple insider sales can concern investors about near?term insider conviction. InsiderTrades alert SEC Form 4 (King)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,418.27. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the sale, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,287.74. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock valued at $736,492. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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