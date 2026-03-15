Aventail Capital Group LP Acquires 96,590 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Aventail Capital Group LP grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,764,000 after acquiring an additional 298,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 211.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.7%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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