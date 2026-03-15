Aventail Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 104,731 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,288,000. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.13% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE MTZ opened at $289.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.02. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $310.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.