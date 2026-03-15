Karen Anderson Sells 120,029 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen Anderson sold 120,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $3,150,761.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,731.25. This trade represents a 65.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.55.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,034,000 after buying an additional 3,747,475 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,281,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,156,000 after buying an additional 1,246,741 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,750 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 4,027,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,728,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 930,711 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 16th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

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About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision?making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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