Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baird Medical Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Baird Medical Investment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baird Medical Investment

NASDAQ BDMD opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Baird Medical Investment has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baird Medical Investment by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Baird Medical Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baird Medical Investment

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Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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