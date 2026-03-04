Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,324,931 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 29th total of 5,504,737 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,089,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,089,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. 906,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $2,512,694.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,752 shares of company stock valued at $18,923,501. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6,932.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

