Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.2450, with a volume of 410480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,306.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,881,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,181 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,516,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 741,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1,316.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 734,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 682,313 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 450,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

