Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.2450, with a volume of 410480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.
The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.
NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.
