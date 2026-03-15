Aventail Capital Group LP Reduces Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Aventail Capital Group LP cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 2.1% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,129,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,069,000 after buying an additional 833,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,661,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,168,459,000 after buying an additional 298,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,377,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,456,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 962,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.4%

CNP stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Wall Street Zen raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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