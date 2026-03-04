CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Insider Sells $524,876.16 in Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Haaland sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $524,876.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $349,870. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynn Haaland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $698,985.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $636,812.00.

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,294. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.13. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 64.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

