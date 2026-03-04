Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $1,663,888.75 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider John Breeden sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,663,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,195.25. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 2,620,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $96.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Q2 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Q2 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Q2 this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clear positive catalysts reported in the last 24–36 hours. (No link)

No clear positive catalysts reported in the last 24–36 hours. (No link) Neutral Sentiment: Market roundup mention — Q2 was included in a list of notable movers on Yahoo Finance; this is informational but not a direct company development. Stocks making big moves yesterday: Q2 Holdings

Market roundup mention — Q2 was included in a list of notable movers on Yahoo Finance; this is informational but not a direct company development. Negative Sentiment: CEO Matthew Flake sold 91,590 shares (avg $49.75, ~$4.56M) and 26,921 shares on Mar 3 (avg $49.72). These disposals reduced his holdings materially and are disclosed in SEC filings. CEO Form 4

CEO Matthew Flake sold 91,590 shares (avg $49.75, ~$4.56M) and 26,921 shares on Mar 3 (avg $49.72). These disposals reduced his holdings materially and are disclosed in SEC filings. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jonathan Price sold 32,156 shares (avg $49.75) and 7,680 shares (avg $49.72), trimming his stake by double?digit percentages — another signal of insider supply. CFO Form 4

CFO Jonathan Price sold 32,156 shares (avg $49.75) and 7,680 shares (avg $49.72), trimming his stake by double?digit percentages — another signal of insider supply. Negative Sentiment: Other executives and insiders (General Counsel Michael Kerr, COO Himagiri Mukkamala, John Breeden, Kimberly Rutledge, Kirk Coleman) executed multi?hundred?thousand to multi?million dollar sales across Mar 3–4, each reducing positions by several percent to double digits — creating concentrated selling pressure. Representative filings: GC GC Form 4 , insider example Insider Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 47,274 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

