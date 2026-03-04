LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Sells $4,640,628.72 in Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 381,004 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $4,640,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,075,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,459,918.86. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Run Strategic Opportunit North also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 55,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $664,950.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 238,991 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $2,875,061.73.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 300,092 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $3,655,120.56.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 131,281 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,577,997.62.

On Monday, February 23rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 6,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $7,462,529.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $9,028,162.12.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,933. The company has a market cap of $680.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

