Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) EVP Sells $1,109,700.00 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrell Smith sold 30,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $1,109,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,581.25. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sherrell Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Sherrell Smith sold 22,671 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $841,094.10.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,078. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

