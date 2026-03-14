ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 315 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 330 to GBX 340 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.

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About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 237.60 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 311.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.64.

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ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

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