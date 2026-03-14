XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.7833.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on XPENG in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPENG in a report on Friday, February 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price objective on shares of XPENG and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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XPENG Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.21. XPENG has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPENG by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPENG by 16.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in shares of XPENG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPENG by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPENG during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPENG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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