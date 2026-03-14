Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAPP. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapport Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $85,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 296,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,579.55. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $246,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 387,075 shares in the company, valued at $11,232,916.50. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,877. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter.

Key Rapport Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapport Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple near?term EPS forecasts for RAPP (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and lifted FY2027/FY2028 estimates, while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target — supportive for upside if clinical or commercial progress continues. Read More.

HC Wainwright raised multiple near?term EPS forecasts for RAPP (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and lifted FY2027/FY2028 estimates, while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target — supportive for upside if clinical or commercial progress continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright posted a FY2030 EPS projection (longer?range modeling) that is not an immediate driver of near?term price action but signals analyst coverage continues to model multi?year outcomes. Read More.

HC Wainwright posted a FY2030 EPS projection (longer?range modeling) that is not an immediate driver of near?term price action but signals analyst coverage continues to model multi?year outcomes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A Globenewswire filing posted preparatory materials for a March 27 corporate meeting (annual report/AGM materials). This appears administrative and unlikely to be material to near?term stock moves. Read More.

A Globenewswire filing posted preparatory materials for a March 27 corporate meeting (annual report/AGM materials). This appears administrative and unlikely to be material to near?term stock moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: RAPP reported an earnings miss (reported March 10), which triggered a gap?down and sell?off; one article highlights the immediate downward reaction and higher trading volume as investors reprice near?term performance risk. Read More.

RAPP reported an earnings miss (reported March 10), which triggered a gap?down and sell?off; one article highlights the immediate downward reaction and higher trading volume as investors reprice near?term performance risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Although many near?term estimates were raised, HC Wainwright materially worsened its FY2029 EPS forecast (larger loss), which increases uncertainty about later?stage profitability and may weigh on longer?dated investor expectations. Read More.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.