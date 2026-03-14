SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Raised to $12.50

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSSS. Lucid Cap Mkts raised SURO Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SURO Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 target price on SURO Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

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SURO Capital Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SURO Capital stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. SURO Capital has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $253.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.43.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 2,894.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SURO Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SURO Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,450,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SURO Capital by 189.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 138,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SURO Capital by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 126,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 86,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 84,389 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SURO Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

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