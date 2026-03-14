International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $2,275,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 884.1% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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