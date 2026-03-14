CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Purchased by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 203.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up about 2.4% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,734,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,434,000 after buying an additional 236,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,795,000 after purchasing an additional 862,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,610,000 after purchasing an additional 532,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,021,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,705,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

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CBRE Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CBRE opened at $133.80 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Key CBRE Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and company guidance support upside — CBRE beat consensus EPS in its most recent quarter, reported year?over?year revenue growth, and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.30–$7.60, providing a concrete multi?year profitability target that investors can model into valuations. MarketBeat: CBRE Earnings & Guidance

Quarterly results and company guidance support upside — CBRE beat consensus EPS in its most recent quarter, reported year?over?year revenue growth, and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.30–$7.60, providing a concrete multi?year profitability target that investors can model into valuations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media calls for buying/mean?reversion — Zacks published pieces highlighting CBRE’s growth characteristics and another note pointing to oversold technical conditions and potential for a trend reversal, which can attract momentum and growth investors. Zacks: Growth Investors Should Buy CBRE Zacks: Trend Reversal May Be Near

Analyst and media calls for buying/mean?reversion — Zacks published pieces highlighting CBRE’s growth characteristics and another note pointing to oversold technical conditions and potential for a trend reversal, which can attract momentum and growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target from $192 to $174 but kept an “overweight” rating — the lower target reduces some upside expectations, yet the maintained overweight indicates continued conviction among some sell?side analysts. Benzinga: Barclays Lowers PT

Barclays trimmed its price target from $192 to $174 but kept an “overweight” rating — the lower target reduces some upside expectations, yet the maintained overweight indicates continued conviction among some sell?side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?Street consensus remains constructive — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, signaling analyst optimism despite recent volatility. MarketBeat: Analyst Coverage

Wall?Street consensus remains constructive — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, signaling analyst optimism despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: CBRE has underperformed the Nasdaq over the past year — defensible longer?term fundamentals are cited by analysts, but relative underperformance has weighed on sentiment and could limit near?term momentum. Barchart: Underperformance vs Nasdaq

CBRE has underperformed the Nasdaq over the past year — defensible longer?term fundamentals are cited by analysts, but relative underperformance has weighed on sentiment and could limit near?term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by a senior executive — Chad Doellinger reported small sales (116 shares on Mar 12 and 471 shares on Mar 11). The trades are minor relative to his holdings and to total shares outstanding, so they signal limited concern but are still watched by investors. InsiderTrades: Insider Sells CBRE Stock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

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About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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