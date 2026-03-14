Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) versus Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Malaga Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 25.17% 17.66% 1.65%

Volatility and Risk

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.55 million $2.18 10.00 Northrim BanCorp $255.58 million 1.95 $64.61 million $2.87 7.83

This table compares Malaga Financial and Northrim BanCorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malaga Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Malaga Financial and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northrim BanCorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Northrim BanCorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.86%. Given Northrim BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northrim BanCorp is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Malaga Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Malaga Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malaga Financial

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Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, single and multi-family residential mortgage, consumer, 14-unit investment property, construction, personal, and business loans; home equity lines of credit; and certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

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