Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.7143.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $26,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,725.83. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.53. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Corbus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $57, signaling strong upside vs. the current share price and providing a bullish catalyst for investors who follow analyst targets. Oppenheimer Boosts Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $57.00

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $57, signaling strong upside vs. the current share price and providing a bullish catalyst for investors who follow analyst targets. Positive Sentiment: The mean of Wall Street analysts’ price targets implies roughly 318% upside, reinforcing the narrative of significant upside potential if clinical or commercial milestones are achieved. This consensus can attract speculative buying and long-term investor interest. How Much Upside is Left in Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)?

The mean of Wall Street analysts’ price targets implies roughly 318% upside, reinforcing the narrative of significant upside potential if clinical or commercial milestones are achieved. This consensus can attract speculative buying and long-term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst roundups (e.g., The Globe and Mail) have included CRBP in broader healthcare coverage, which increases visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Investors should watch for any fresh analyst notes contained in these roundups. Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies

Media/analyst roundups (e.g., The Globe and Mail) have included CRBP in broader healthcare coverage, which increases visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Investors should watch for any fresh analyst notes contained in these roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for March shows zero shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting error or an update lag. Because the figures are clearly anomalous, they are not a reliable explanation for price moves unless corrected data appears. (Monitor subsequent short-interest releases.)

Short-interest data published for March shows zero shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting error or an update lag. Because the figures are clearly anomalous, they are not a reliable explanation for price moves unless corrected data appears. (Monitor subsequent short-interest releases.) Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2029/FY2030), lowering near- and medium-term earnings expectations. These downward revisions signal weaker near-term prospects or higher cash burn assumptions and are a clear negative for valuation and investor confidence. What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CRBP FY2030 Earnings? MarketBeat HC Wainwright coverage

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

Further Reading

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