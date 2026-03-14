Humana Inc. $HUM is Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 5.9% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $44,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,670,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Humana by 273.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,541,000 after buying an additional 2,553,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $397,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,911,000 after buying an additional 1,060,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Humana by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,562,000 after buying an additional 597,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

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Humana Stock Up 1.0%

HUM stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Humana from $215.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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