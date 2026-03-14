Delphi Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for 0.7% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBBB. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period.

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Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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