Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 743,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,422,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF comprises about 6.5% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETHA. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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