Integral Health Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the period. Mineralys Therapeutics comprises 3.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $56,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 387,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 578.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 667,997 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 630.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 162,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

More Mineralys Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mineralys Therapeutics this week:

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $345,762.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,625.32. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $6,748,879.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,376.08. This trade represents a 75.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,755,439. Corporate insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price target on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLYS opened at $26.19 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.