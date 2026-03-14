Delphi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 389,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 5.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,384.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.