First Beijing Investment Ltd Buys 590,869 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

First Beijing Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,869 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 31.5% of First Beijing Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Beijing Investment Ltd owned about 0.44% of PDD worth $815,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 345,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in PDD by 17.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,418 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $2,790,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 67.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 173,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69,728 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 19.2% in the second quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $170.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

PDD Stock Up 1.0%

PDD opened at $102.65 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.01.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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