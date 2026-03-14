JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $300.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

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Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $250.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.38. Jabil has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $281.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,800. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 250.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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